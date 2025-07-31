43 minutes ago

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, has reassured the public that 32 major road projects will be completed and handed over within a strict two-year deadline, with contractors required to work around the clock to meet this target.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, July 31, Mr. Agbodza confirmed that the government has already secured the necessary commencement certificates and is finalising procurement processes to bring contractors on-site.

“The commencement certificate has been obtained, and we are now in the procurement process to get these contractors to the site. The contract is two years, so the 32 roads will be completed in 24 months from start to finish and handed over,” he stated.

In a significant shift from previous practices, the Minister revealed that the new contracts will include strict penalty clauses to enforce timely completion, with contractors expected to work 24/7.

“Unlike the past, we are writing into the contract that if you delay for three months without any justification, we will terminate the work immediately without further notice."

“In the contract, they are going to work 24/7. So you are not compelled to take these projects if you have issues with that it.

Mr. Agbodza also warned that the government will no longer tolerate lax oversight, stressing that both contractors and consultants must be held accountable.

“Don’t be surprised that you’re going to see us being quite tough on contractors and consultants. We end up with bad roads because of lapses in supervision,” he explained.

In an additional measure to ensure quality, the Minister announced that new contracts will include professional indemnity clauses.

“If the road fails, we will be very firm in cashing out that money to restore the road. If you’re a contractor, have it at the back of your mind that when things go wrong, we shall cash it to remedy the situation.”

Below is the list of the 32 road projects to be completed within the next two years:

Construction of a new bridge on the Oti River at DambaiUpgrading of Tumu–Hamile RoadUpgrading of Tumu – Han – Lawra Road

Reconstruction of Navrongo – Tumu Road

Rehabilitation of Techiman – Nkonsia – Wenchi Road

Rehabilitation of Wenchi – Sawla Road

Construction of Sunyani Outer Ring Road

Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)

Rehabilitation of Gibitri – Nakpanduri Road

Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu – Nkwanta Road

Rehabilitation of Atimpoku – Asikuma Junction Road

Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction – Anyirawasi Road

Reconstruction of Anyirawasi – Ho Titrinu Road

Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road

Upgrading of Asikuma to Anum Boso–Kpalime Road

Upgrading of Adomi Bridge to Akwamufie Road

Rehabilitation of Ho – Kpetoe Road

Rehabilitation of Kpetoe – Afiadenyigba Road

Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba – Penyi Road

Rehabilitation of Penyi – Aflao Road

Dualisation of Winneba – Mankessim Road

Dualisation of Cape Coast – Takoradi Road

Rehabilitation of Mankessim – Ajumako – Breman Asikuma – Agona Swedru Road

Rehabilitation of Tema – Aflao Road (Section 1)

Reconstruction of Dodowa – Afienya – Dawhenya Road

Upgrading of Ojubji – Appolonia – Afienya Road

Construction of Enchi – Elubo Road

Construction of Dadieso – Akomtomra Road

Upgrading of Adwofua – Oseiokjokrom Road

Upgrading of Enchi – Kudjouru – Pekyi Road

Upgrading of Bediako Junction – Camp 15 – Sefwi Adabokrom Road