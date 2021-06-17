3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has accused onion traders at Agbogbloshie of hatching a plot to have him killed spiritually over his plan to relocate them to the abandoned Adjin Kotoku site.

In an interview on Accra-based NET 2 TV, Mr Quartey said the plot will not stop him from relocating the traders.

He said so far as God exists, nothing will happen to him.

“Whether they like it or not, we will move them because we have made an alternative arrangement for them. I have heard they have gone to some mallam [spiritualist] to kill me. They are kidding. They should tell the mallam [spiritualist] to return to his hometown because so far as God exists, nothing will happen to Henry Quartey by the grace of God, and by July 1, 2021, we shall move them,” Mr Quartey said.

Onion sellers ask for more time

The onion sellers in another interview with GTV pleaded with the Minister for a few more days to better organise themselves before the relocation.

According to the Chairperson of the Accra Onion Sellers Association, Mr Massawudu Salisu, they want a place that will be similar to their Agbogbloshie site.

He said: "We are not challenging the honourable Minister that we are not going, if the honourable Minister can give us a correct place apart from the way they did Adjin Kotoku, we want a plain land that we can do our sheds and keep the onions under the shed".

He also denied allegations that some opposition Member of Parliament's (MPs) had directed them not to relocate to Adjin Kotoku.