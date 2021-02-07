4 hours ago

He is aging like red wine, the older the better as Kevin Prince Boateng keeps on banging in the goals in the Italian Serie B for his AC Monza side.

Kevin Prince Boateng was on a rescue mission this weekend as his side battled against Empoli at home.

With AC Monza staring at defeat in the face, after the visitors opened the scores through Leonardo Mancuso in the 2nd minute of the game.

In 70th minute, AC Monza were awarded a spot kick and the Ghanaian stepped up to get his side a share of the spoils.

The 33-year-old lasted for 75 minutes of the game action as he got replaced by Marco D'Alessandro.

Boateng has second six goals and provided four assists in his 18 game outings for AC Monza in his debut season

After the game an elated KP Boateng took to his social media handle to tell everyone that age is just a number after another sterling performance.