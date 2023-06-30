2 hours ago

Three contractors involved in the construction of health facilities under the government’s much-touted Agenda 111 project have been terminated.

This was announced by the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare, during a press briefing on the progress of construction works in Trede, in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

According to Dr Nsiah Asare, the government’s commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare facilities necessitated taking decisive action against contractors who failed to meet the required standards and perform their contractual duties hence, the termination of these contracts.

“We have terminated the contracts of three contractors due to non-performance and failure to meet the required standards. As we have indicated, we will not compromise on the standards of these hospitals and the construction timelines which is why we have moved quickly to terminate the contracts of these contractors,” said Dr. Nsiah Asare.

While specific details about the terminated contracts and the contractors involved were not disclosed, Dr. Nsiah Asare emphasized that the government took this step to ensure the successful implementation of the Agenda 111 projects.

He said the termination serves as a demonstration of the government’s dedication to upholding rigorous standards and holding contractors accountable for their performance.

Providing updates on the project’s status so far, Dr. Nsiah Asare revealed that out of the intended 111 projects, 88 are currently underway and making remarkable strides.

He stated that several facilities, including a district hospital and polyclinics in the Western Region, are nearing completion with the expansion and equipping of selected facilities also slated for completion likely by the end of this year.

He said the hospitals being constructed under the programme will offer a range of facilities, including state-of-the-art surgical theatres for maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology, male, female, pediatric, and isolation wards, among others. Further, accommodation will be provided for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare personnel within the hospital premises.

This, Dr Nsiah Asare, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the construction of these hospitals. He said the government considers Agenda 111 as the most significant investment in healthcare infrastructure in the country since independence and will not relent in the provision of these hospitals.

The Agenda 111 project aims to bridge the healthcare gap in Ghana by providing hospitals to 101 outstanding districts, along with additional regional and specialized hospitals. The facilities being constructed will offer state-of-the-art surgical theatres, wards, and accommodations for healthcare personnel, among other essential features.

Source: citifmonline