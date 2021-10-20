1 hour ago

The National Association of Law Students (NALS) have hit the streets of Accra to protest the Ghana School of Law entrance exam failures.

The aggrieved candidates are accusing the General Legal Council (GLC) of their inability to gain admission following a new quota system.

For this year’s exam, the rule changed, so candidates had to score at least 50% in both sections.

However, the affected students said the new rule was unknown to them before they took the exam.

In a notice served to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander on October 11, 2021, the leadership of the Association resolved that they will protest to demand reforms in the nation’s legal education.

The Association had earlier claimed that 1,289 out of the 2,824 students, who sat for the exams, met the 50% pass mark yet were excluded from the successful candidates.

Clad in red and black attire on Wednesday, October 20, the students hoisted placards with inscriptions expressing their displeasure at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Some of them wrote, 'We did not fail, you just frustrated us", ‘Stop traumatising law students’, ‘We did not fail,’ and other messages on their signages.

Amid drumming and chanting, the affected students insisted that the new rule was unknown to them before they took the exams.

SIx executives of the National Association of Law Students (NALS) were permitted to present the petition to parliament.

The 5-page document called for the GLC to “do right by these 499 candidates who passed the 2021 entrance exam and admit them IMMEDIATELY into the professional law course at the school.”

Source: graphic.com.gh