17 hours ago

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) says it will engage government as it reviews the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, which includes a proposal to abolish the minimum capital requirement for foreign investors.

AGI Chief Executive Officer, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, speaking on the sidelines of a Prudential Bank seminar on the cedi’s appreciation, said local industries are open to partnerships but want clarity on the implications of the reforms.

“As a country, we are still nurturing infant industries. If you look at places like Dubai, they initially had local content requirements to protect domestic businesses while attracting investment. Over time, they phased those out,” he explained.

He stressed that partnerships between foreign direct investors and local firms remain crucial to ensure that Ghanaians benefit from technology transfer and equity participation. “When government brings this proposal, we will further engage and place it in the right context so that everyone understands the full implications,” he added.

Economist Professor Godfred Bokpin also cautioned policymakers to carefully balance investment attraction with safeguarding local business interests.

“We should go more on the path of joint ventures and partnerships so that we also benefit from advanced technology,” he said. “FDI is important, but we must manage it well. Excessive tax concessions or poorly structured incentives could undermine other critical areas of the economy.”

Government has indicated that scrapping the minimum capital requirement is aimed at boosting Ghana’s competitiveness as an investment destination, lowering entry barriers, and drawing in more global capital.

President John Dramani Mahama announced the planned reform at the Presidential Investment Forum in Japan, assuring investors that Ghana remains open for business and highlighting the country’s improving macroeconomic environment.

He encouraged more Japanese companies to explore opportunities in Ghana, pledging that government will continue to create conditions for expanded private sector investment and job creation.