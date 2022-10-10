2 hours ago

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini says it is unthinkable that people will fall prey to the alleged money-doubling scam by Patricia Asiedua popularly knowns as Nana Agradaa

“This is total rubbish to me. They deserve each other. Both Agradaa and her victims, the Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini said on GH Today on GHOne TV on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

She’s expected to be arraigned today following her arrest on Sunday.

A statement issued by the police said: "Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.”

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

Some of the victims say they went to the church of Nana Agradaa after she advertised on her TV program that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.

Speaking on GHOne TV, the Tamale North lawmaker brushed aside the conversation and refused to sympathize with any of the victims saying the ‘Agradaa episode’ is complete rubbish.

“I cannot say it’s lack of education because sometimes you find very schooled people, maybe it’s lack of education but not lack of schooling. You find people with certain levels of certification, and they also fall prey to some of these things. And I think it’s perhaps a problem with our educational system, we tend to just think that it’s okay for people to pass through classrooms and sit in front of teachers and that is considered education. Education is much more than reading and writing. But when you train people to just chew, pour, pass and forget it doesn’t impact their cognitive abilities to think and decipher and analyse issues. And I think it’s a very big problem that we have in this country.

“But the bottom-line line is we need to regulate some these things as a people.”