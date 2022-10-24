2 hours ago

An Accra circuit court has granted bail to the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa, in the sum of GH¢150,000 with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nana Agradaa is facing 7 charges, including defrauding her church members by false pretence in court.

She has, however, pleaded not guilty to her charges.

As part of the bail conditions, she is expected to provide three sureties, of whom one must be justified with a title deed.

She is also required to deposit her passport at the court registry.

Prior to this, Nana Agradaa was granted bail in the amount of GHC50,000 with three sureties in her first case.

As part of her bail conditions, Agradaa is supposed to report to police every Wednesday.

Background:

The Ghana Police Service arrested repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation,” a statement from the police said.

Nana Agradaa’s arrest comes on the back of allegations made by scores of her church members, who claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service.

The former fetish priestess had advertised in a viral video that she was going to give out monies to people who would attend her all-night church service on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Things, however, did not go as planned for many of the people who attended the service as many of them cried foul that they had given out monies to her but she failed to keep to her side of the agreement.

She is eventually reported to have sent the people away from the church, prompting the alarms they raised online.

The police have since called on all persons who were affected by the supposed scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command to help with the investigations.

“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” it added.