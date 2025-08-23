17 hours ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has accused the Akufo-Addo-led administration of leaving behind huge debts and worsening economic hardship after its eight-year tenure.

Speaking on Accra FM’s The Citizen Show on Friday, August 22, 2025, the Minister, who is also the MP for Asunafo South in the Ahafo Region, disclosed that his ministry inherited a staggering ₵9 billion debt from the previous government.

According to him, the liabilities cover arrears for goods and services, as well as unpaid statutory obligations such as annual membership subscriptions to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Ghana’s failure to settle these commitments, he revealed, led to the FAO severing ties with the country.

Mr. Opoku further stated that his ministry uncovered an outstanding debt of 27,000 tonnes of cereals owed to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The matter has since been referred to the Ministry of Finance for an audit and settlement of legitimate claims.

Highlighting the central role of agriculture in the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative, the Minister said the newly launched Feed Ghana programme is designed to improve food security and stabilize prices.

“The new programme is aimed at reducing food prices by ensuring affordability, availability, and quality,” he explained.

He contrasted the current government’s approach with that of its predecessor, citing record food inflation of 61 percent in July 2023 under Akufo-Addo, the highest in the Fourth Republic, despite the much-publicised Planting for Food and Jobs initiative. In comparison, food inflation in 2014 during President John Mahama’s first term stood at just five percent, he said.

Mr. Opoku stressed that the government is committed to restoring confidence in the agriculture sector while tackling the debts and structural challenges it inherited.