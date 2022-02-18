2 hours ago

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has been invited to speak at the maiden Food for Future Summit & Expo to be held in Dubai from Wednesday, February 23 to Thursday, February 24, 2022.

“...There is no more opportune occassion for us to establish Food for Future as a fundamental platform for implementing a coordinated effort towards a common cause, and scaling the adoption of proven practices and breakthrough technologies

“As we work to build a food secure-future together, we would be honored to have you as one of th distinguished speakers at the summit,” portions of the invitation letter signed by Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, read.

A new wave of business opportunities spanning the global food ecosystem will be unlocked at the ground-breaking Food For Future Summit and Global Agtech Expo as the industry looks to address an impending agricultural shortfall that could fail to produce enough to feed the world’s anticipated 10 billion population by 2050.

More than 150 high-calibre industry speakers and a host of food, agritech and start-up pioneers from more than 50 countries, will convene for the first-of-its-kind summit, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The event, hosted by the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation as a strategic partner, comes at the optimum time to galvanise the industry and catalyse a worldwide food security movement.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com