The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is set to resume his official regional working tour on Sunday with visits to the five regions of northern Ghana.

The 13-day tour, which commences on Sunday, December 5, comes shortly after this year’s Farmers’ Day celebrations.

The visits will take the Minister to the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and the Savannah Regions.

A statement issued said the “Minister and his entourage, including national directors, will visit farm fields, interact with farmers and staff of the Ministry, and also inspect ongoing projects under the Ministry”.

“The Minister will additionally receive reports from the various Regional Directors of Agriculture on the status of the government’s agricultural flagship initiatives and also pay courtesy calls on traditional authorities” the statement noted.

It further emphasized that the Honourable Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will use the opportunity to meet with agro input dealers and suppliers to discuss issues and challenges pertaining to the implementation of the government’s input subsidy programmes ahead of the 2022 crop season.