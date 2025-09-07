5 hours ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has urged Ghanaian diplomats to prioritise the promotion of agricultural investment opportunities as part of their mandate to advance the nation’s economic interests abroad.

Addressing an engagement session organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the minister identified key areas requiring urgent foreign investment, including poultry processing, cashew processing, and shea processing. He noted that these sectors hold immense potential to boost export earnings and generate sustainable jobs.

Mr. Opoku stressed the importance of Ghana’s missions abroad serving as a gateway for investors seeking to explore the country’s agricultural space.

“Our embassies and missions must be the first point of contact for investors. We need you to actively market these opportunities and attract the right partnerships to strengthen our economy,” he said.

The event brought together Ghanaian envoys from across the globe, who pledged their commitment to supporting the government’s agricultural transformation agenda through investment mobilisation and trade facilitation.