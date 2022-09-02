AG’s Report: Four KNUST Officers asked to refund GH¢488,868 in double salaries

The Auditor General has asked four officers to refund an amount of GH¢488,868.69 in salaries paid by the University for sabbatical leave period to the consolidated fund.

The report noted that four officers who were granted sabbatical leave by the University took up various appointments in other Government institutions where they are enjoying full (basic salary and other allowances) monthly salaries in addition to basic and Market Premium being paid by the University (KNUST), resulting in double payment of basic salary and market premium by government in the sum of GH¢488,868.69.

The Auditor General recommended to Management to ensure that the officers refund the salaries paid by the University for the sabbatical leave period to the consolidated fund.

Development Office

The report identified a number of defects during the Auditor General’s physical inspection of the Proposed Construction of Educational Resort Facilities for the Institute of Distance Learning (IDL) at Moree.

“We recommended that the Director of works, and the project supervisors should rectify the defects identified at their own expense.”

Maintenance Unit

The audit disclosed that out of GH¢291,771.61 released by the University for maintenance activities, transactions in the sum of GH¢263,596.42 were without relevant supporting documents like Vice Chancellor’s approval and letters of contract engagements, signed sheets, and proper VAT invoices to authenticate the payments.

“In the absence of the required supporting documents to prove the legitimacy of the expenditures, we recommended that the technical team at the Maintenance Department (Architect, Site Manager, Administrator, and others) should refund the amount of GH¢263,596.42 to the University.”

Procurement Department

The report also noted that Messrs Red Mango Limited who won a contract for the

supply of Automatic Turnstile Gate and accessories at the University presented

Invalid Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC).

“We recommended that the Tender Evaluation Panel should pay critical attention to Section 22 of Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended by Section 7 of the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 914) when evaluating tenders.”

University Printing Press

The Auditor General noted from their review of accounts receivables in the Financial

Statements of the Printing Press that a total debt of GH¢294,123.00 owed by 14

Customers remained uncollected since 2016.

“We recommended to Management to institute debt collection strategy to ensure early recovery of the debt and minimise future default rate.”

These were contained in a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Public Boards, Corporations and other Statutory Institutions for the period ended 31 December 2021.