Agyapa, banking clean-up to dominate Ofori-Atta’s vetting tomorrow

He will be the last of Akufo-Addo’s substantive ministers to be vetted due to ill-health.

Daily Mail GH has reported that highly expected to dominate his vetting before the 26-member committee is the collapse of some eight universal banks and over 200 microfinance and savings and loans institutions in Akufo-Addo’s firs tterm

According to Daily Mail, the controversial Agyapa minerals royalties deal will also rear its head including other government transactions and COVID-19 expenditures.

Due to his absence in the country, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, majority leader and leader of government business in Parliament presented the 2021 budget statement – the first in the history of the country a minister other than the finance minister read a budget.

Ofori-Atta was flown to the U.S on Sunday 14 February 2021 due to post-COVID-19 medical complications, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” the statement revealed.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to inform the general public and stakeholders that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Representative of the President at the Ministry of Finance and Minister-designate for Finance, will travel to the United States of America today for a special medical review.

He was expected to spend 14 days but was extended to 30 days upon doctor’s advice.