The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has received the Order of Volta-Companion award on Tuesday, March 14.

The Health Minister amongst others were honoured by the State for their role in the fight against COVID-19.

The award was to recognise the selflessness, hard work and outstanding contributions of the national COVID-19 Taskforce in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state explained that the Order of Volta-Companion awards cover core members of the COVID-19 national Taskforce, Trustees of the COVID-19 private sector fund and legal team as well as other individuals nominated for special awards in recognition of their extraordinary contributions towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in other spheres of national lives.

“After the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ghana the disease was subsequently declared a public health emergency of national concern. The government appointed the presidential COVID-19 Taskforce to lead a response to the virus”.

“The Taskforce was responsible for coordinating the preparedness and response for COVID-19 and leading in the implementation of the preparedness and response plans at the national level. The Taskforce demonstrated exemplified leadership in the discharge of its responsibilities. The sacrifices made by the members of the Taskforce for the safety and wellbeing of humanity were priceless and deserve lifelong gratitude of the state,” the state further explained.

Other personalities conferred the awards include Professor Yaw Adu Gyamfi, Board Chair of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIA), Senyo Hosi, Managing Trustee of the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, CEO of Sikkens, Akoto Bamfo, Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Kwasi Twum, CEO of Multimedia Group of Companies, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, Director of Public Health, GHS. Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, Programme Manager for GHS.

Others include Dr. Anafi Asamoah Baah, presidential coordinator of the COVID-19 Taskforce, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, presidential advisor on health, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, GHS, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, Director Of Health Promotion Division- GHS, Godfred Dame, Attorney General, former Minister of Education Dominic Fobih, Henry Quartey, Greater Accra regional minister, Joe Ghartey, a former Attorney General and a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Members of the National Covid-19 Taskforce, COVID-19 Innovators, frontline health workers, manufacturers of hand sanitisers and PPEs as well as international partners were also awarded.

The Order of the Volta is an order of merit from the Republic of Ghana. It was instituted in 1960 and is awarded to people for their outstanding service to the country.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, Inspector General of Police George Akufo Dampare and a host of other government officials and state functionaries.

The Minority caucus had been calling for the removal of the health minister accusing him of abysmal performance in the sector. Key issues raised include the misappropriation of COVID-19 funds and the shortages of childhood vaccines which hit the country recently.

Source: citifmonline