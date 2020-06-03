1 hour ago

The regional minister of the Ahafo Region Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie has extolled President Nana Akufo Addo for the creation of the Ahafo Region

The minister , who doubles as the member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency, believes the creation of the region was one bold step taken by the president to bring Governance closer to the people.

Speaking on Wednesday during the official inauguration ceremony of the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, at the capital Goaso, Hon Bobbie, said the creation of the region would not have materialise without the hardwork and vision of the president.

The creation of the Ahafo Region became a reality following a referendum, which was held across the country.

The Traditional authorities and various youth groups in the Ahafo Area have been petitioning successive Governments on the creation of Ahafo Region for over forty years ago but it could not materialise.

The president backed by the advise of the council of state, acted on the Article 5 of Ghana's Constitution upon receiving a petition from the people on the demand for the creation of a region.

Ahafo Region registered the highest percentage turnout of registered voters' in the 2018 referendum Where 90.41% of registered voters' participated in the polls which glosses into 277, 663 out of 307, 108 voters'.

The region was created on the 13th of February, 2019 by Constitutional Instrument (C. I ) 114.

GOASO was announced as the CAPITAL on the 14th February, 2019 of the new Ahafo Region which was created out of the old Brong Ahafo Region.

Speaking on Wednesday's event, the Regional Minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie ( MP) stated that the creation of Ahafo Region was part of the president's effort to bring Governance and Development to the door step of the people.

According to the Section 188 (2) of the Local Governance Act 2016, (Act 936) mandates the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council the approval of the by-laws of the District Assemblies in the region subject to their consistency with national legislation.

The provision of back-stopping support for the performance of any function assigned to the District Assemblies in the region in respect of which a particular District Assembly is deficient in terms of skills and workforce.

The performance of any other functions assigned to to it by or under an enactment.

Moreover, the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council has an oversight responsibility for second-cycle educational institutions and regional hospitals in the region on behalf of the Ministries of education and health. The resolution of any conflicts between a District Assembly in the region and any agency of the central Government, public corporation, statutory body, Non-Governmental Organisation and individual.

The Council is also responsible to provide a District Planning Authority with the information and data necessary to assist the Authority in formulation of a district development plan.

The Office of the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council started operating in April 2019 with the posting of key management staff to the region by Head of Service of Local Government service.

The Article 256 of Ghana's Constitution and Section 187 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) establishes the membership of the Regional Coordinating Council as the Regional Minister and Deputy or Deputies, the presiding member of each District Assembly in the region and the District Chief Executive of each district in the region, two chiefs from the Regional House of Chiefs and the Regional heads of the Decentralised Ministries in the region as members without the right to vote.

The Regional Minister remains the chairperson of the Regional Coordinating Council with the Regional Coordinating Director as the secretary.

On Covid-19

The Ahafo Region the only part of the country which has not recorded a single case of Coronavirus Pandemic.

In his address, Hon Bobbie congratulated the Covid 19 team in the region, security agencies and the entire people of the region on the Covid 19 fight.

He used the opportunity to advise the audience to stay alert and observe all the Covid 19 protocols so that we can all defeat this Coronavirus Pandemic.