35 minutes ago

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie (MP) and the entire Regional Coordinating Council have donated millions of Ghana cedis and personal protective equipment to the Ahafo Regional Health Directorate.

Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie (MP) disclosed to the media that "on behalf of the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, hereby, donate twelve thousand (12,000) pieces of nose masks, three thousand and forty (3,040) hand sanitisers, twenty thousand (20,000) hand gloves etc to the Ahafo Regional health directorate".

This will be distributed among all the health workers within the Six Districts in the region, namely, Tano North, Tano South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Asunafo North, Asunafo South and their respective conurbations.

"The faith of humanity at this era of Coronavirus Pandemic depends on our health workers as they remain Front line workers of the virus," he added.

The Ahafo Regional Minister also presented a cheque on behalf of the Coordinating Council, a total sum of forty thousand, six hundred and forty (Gh40,640.) Ghana cedis to the health directorate to support their work.

Ten thousand, one hundred and forty Ghana cedis will be used to feed persons who have contracted Covid-19 in the Ahafo Region, thirteen thousand Ghana cedis will also be used for drugs and other immune boosters to help the patients while the remaining amount will be used to purchase other important equipment to support and protect all the health workers in the region.

The Ahafo Regional health Director, Dr Boakye Boateng expressed his brimming appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council for such a great support to the entire health workers in the region. He assured the minister that, he will ensure a fair distribution of the PPE's to all the health facilities in the Ahafo region. It is very imperative to know that, African Countries have not been spared of this deadly virus.

South Africa has become an epicentre of the Covid 19. It is now the eighth most affected Country globally, with its cumulative number of cases 298,292 exceeding that of the United Kingdom which is 290,137.

The Ahafo Regional Health Director, Dr. Boakye Boateng used the opportunity to advise the the general public to obey all the Covid-19 protocols by staying at home if they don't have something much important to do outside.

Avoid handshaking, sneezing with a tissue paper or coughing within the elbow is very vital, wearing of nose mask particularly, when leaving home, avoid touching of mouth, nose and eyes with unclean hands.

He reiterated on the cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects or surfaces such as keys, mobile phones, remote controls and doorknobs are one of the ways of defeating the carcinogenic Coronavirus Pandemic globally.