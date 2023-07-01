1 hour ago

Victims of last week’s floods that severely affected 11 communities in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region say they are yet to receive support from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

They have therefore appealed to the government to come to their aid to rebuild their collapsed buildings and recoup other lost belongings.

During a visit to Abura, one of the hard-hit communities, some residents from the over a thousand households affected by the floods told Citi News they need government support urgently.

Monica Arthur a resident at Abura said “All our belongings were destroyed by the floods. We plead with government to come to our aid because I am a widow with children to care for. So please we need help.”

Cecilia Annor Coffie, another resident at Abura said “My house collapsed, so the only cloth left is what I’m wearing. I’m now lodging on somebody’s veranda with my children. So, I’m appealing to government to build my house for me because I don’t have a husband.”

Citi News was however told by the Ahanta West Municipal NADMO that the office has no relief stock for the victims.

Mavis Abena Johnson, Deputy NADMO Director, Ahanta West Municipal indicated that the Ghana Rubber Estate Limited (GREL) has donated assorted relief items to the Ahanta West and Nzema East Municipal NADMO offices as temporary support to the affected victims.

The Chief Executive of Ahanta West Municipality, John Agyare while expressing appreciation to GREL on behalf of victims, said the delay in government’s support for victims has forced him to rather resort to companies around for help.

Source: citifmonline