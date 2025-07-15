9 minutes ago

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of deliberately sidelining state security forces during the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun, replacing them with party-aligned thugs to intimidate voters.

In an interview with Channel One Newsroom on Monday, July 14, Mr. Ahiagbah claimed that the NDC orchestrated the violence during the rerun as part of a calculated effort to suppress voter turnout among opposition supporters.

He argued that the violence during the rerun was no accident, but rather part of a deliberate attempt to suppress voter turnout among opposition supporters.

“They know they lost, but somehow they wanted to win, so the only way they can win it is to have this rerun under a certain appearance of security which was not there,” Ahiagbah said. “They allowed their boys to provide security for the election in a way that was intimidating and ensured that nobody felt safe to go and vote except their people. Why haven’t they arrested anybody?” he questioned.

Mr. Ahiagbah also criticised the government for failing to uphold its duty to maintain a secure and fair electoral environment.

“The state was supposed to provide security, but they failed. Rather, they had the state security demobilised and they mobilised their security,” he added.