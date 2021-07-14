36 minutes ago

Former Kotoko and Bechem United striker Ahmed Toure has showered praises on Karela United striker Diawise Taylor.

The Karela United striker currently tops the Ghana Premier League standings with 17 goals with a single game to end the season.

With his closet contender Kwame Peprah having 12 goals, the striker is likely to win the goalking at the end of the season.

The Ivorian footballer who was adjudged the best player in the local scene in the 2011 season whilst playing for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko as described the Karela United marksman as a quality player.

“I have watched him a couple of times since I returned to the Ghanaian game in the second round and I must say he has been on fine form. He plays very well. I am a striker myself and I know that he is a quality player” Ahmed Toure told SPORTSWorldGhana.com .

Ahmed Toure currently plays for Medeama SC and has scored five goals for the Mauve and Yellow since joining them in the second round of the season.

He has in the past played for Kotoko,Bechem United and Kessben FC all in the Ghana Premier League.