4 hours ago

Veteran Burkinabe striker Ahmed Simba Toure has been included in the Medeama match day squad to face Elmina Sharks later this afternoon in the Ghana Premier League match day 15 clash.

Medeama have struggled for goals this season in the Ghana Premier League and its no wonder they decided to augment the squad with the experienced paocher.

The mauves and yellow will host struggling Elmina Sharks who lie 12th on the league log at the Akoon Park hoping to get all the three points.

Ahmed Toure who was acquired during the opening of the second transfer window is yet to make his debut for his new club but has been named in the match day squad and could feature.

The striker who is no stranger to the Ghana league has in the past played for Kotoko on four different occasions and Bechem United.