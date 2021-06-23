1 hour ago

Support of the National Federations and their athletes is the priority of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

AIBA received several requests from various National Federations from Africa, the Americas and Asia with a plea to organize a training camp for their athletes, as they prepare for competitions, in the light of the impossibility of arranging such an event in their countries due to multiple restrictions caused by the pandemic. The training camp will be held in Khabarovsk, Russia.

The «Konstantin Korotkov Memorial» international boxing tournament was held in Khabarovsk and all the necessary facilities are in place to stage the training camp, providing all the necessary conditions for the boxers. Entry requirements to Russia are currently relatively unrestricted and teams can easily enter the country without being quarantined.

‘We would like to support all federations, and first of all our athletes and coaches to be fully prepared for every competition. Our main task is to help them to compete at the highest level. Because of that, we are going to organize the training camps and to provide full support for our boxers’, AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

The camp will be organized from July 3 to July 23, 2021. All National Federations are welcome to apply for participation in the event, and requests need to be sent before Tuesday, June 15.

AIBA