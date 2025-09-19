40 minutes ago

From October 15, 2025, travelers flying from Accra to Paris will have a new option as Air Côte d’Ivoire introduces a daily service connecting Ghana to France through its Abidjan hub.

Under the schedule, flights will depart Accra at 10:45 a.m. and land in Abidjan at 12:00 noon, seamlessly connecting to the airline’s nonstop service to Paris–Charles de Gaulle.

During the inaugural week, the Paris-bound flight departs Abidjan at 14:40 hrs, before settling into a regular 15:40 hrs slot, arriving in Paris at 23:20 hrs. The late-evening arrival is designed to allow passengers convenient onward morning connections across Europe.

The service will be operated with Air Côte d’Ivoire’s new Airbus A330-900neo, configured with four cabin classes — business, premium economy, and economy — offering enhanced comfort. The aircraft also features significant cargo capacity, enabling same-day freight connections between Paris and Abidjan.

Until now, passengers traveling from Accra to Paris have relied largely on carriers such as KLM, Brussels Airlines, British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, and TAP Portugal. Air Côte d’Ivoire’s entry not only broadens choices for Ghanaian travelers but also positions Abidjan more firmly as a competitive regional hub alongside Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.

The airline has also announced plans to resume services to Casablanca and Johannesburg in October 2025, underscoring its growth strategy to expand intra-African connectivity while linking the region more efficiently to international destinations.