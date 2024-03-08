1 hour ago

The Ghana Air Force has announced the untimely passing of Flight Sergeant (F/SGT) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred, who served as the Supernumerary for the Air Force Male Contingent during the 67th Independence Day Parade at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The tragic event occurred at the Koforidua Government Hospital, where F/Sgt Armah was receiving medical attention after collapsing during the parade held at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Described as a hardworking, respectful, and professional Airman, the Air Force in a statement said F/Sgt Armah was known for his diligence and high proficiency in his chosen career.

Following the heartbreaking news, a delegation led by the Chief Staff Officer, Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, paid a visit to the family of the deceased on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to officially convey the news. Subsequently, F/Sgt Armah’s body was received at the Air Force Base Accra.

The Ghana Air Force in a statement extended its deepest sympathies to all affected by this loss, particularly the family of the deceased.

They appealed to the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public at a later date.

AIR FORCE MOURNS THE LOSS OF FLIGHT SERGEANT ARMAH

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Flight Sergeant (F/SGT) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred. He was the Supernumerary for the Air Force Male Contingent on parade during the 67th Independence Day Parade which took place on Wednesday 6 March 2024 at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre.

The sad event occurred at the Koforidua Government Hospital where he was receiving treatment after he collapsed during the 67th Independence Day Anniversary Parade. F/Sgt Armah was a hardworking, respectful and professional Airman. He was diligent and highly proficient in his chosen career and his absence would be sorely missed.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by the Chief Staff Officer, Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, visited the family of the deceased on Thursday 7 March 2024 to officially convey the news. His body was later received at the Air Force Base Accra.

We convey our deepest sympathies to all, especially the deceased family and we entreat all to respect the privacy of the family of the late Senior Non-Commissioned Officer during this difficult period. Funeral announcements will be communicated later.