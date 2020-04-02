2 hours ago

"There is the right to information law and there is accountability; being open. This is a high public interest case and so there was nothing wrong for Martin Amidu to out those details,” Maurice Ampaw said while defending the Special Prosecutor.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has invited four individuals to assist in investigations into an alleged act of bribery and related offence in the purchase of three aircrafts from Airbus SE for Ghana.

Those invited include: UK/Ghanaian citizen Samuel Adam Foster alias Samuel Adam Mahama and UK nationals; Philip Sean Middlemiss; Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux.

Some communicators of the opposition NDC are against Martin Amidu’s decision to put out private details of those involved in newspapers.

However, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw says in an era of accountability and right to information, Martin Amidu did nothing wrong.

"What is confidential about a crime. We must begin to name and shame," he said.

The lawyer who was speaking in an interview on Neat FM, further asked the NDC to “shut up if you have nothing good to say”.

“If I were the NDC I will keep quiet . . . they are just playing a political game with the issue. Mahama, whether they like it or not, will be invited. They should stop the propaganda. Let’s allow Martin Amidu to do his work. It seems the airbus scandal has turned to coronavirus and it’s scaring the NDC,” he added.

Source: peacefmonline