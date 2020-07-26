2 hours ago

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has disclosed that investigation into the Airbus SE Scandal has uncovered other serious crimes on the sidelines.

Martin Amidu, said investigations have also unearthed passport acquisition fraud and other fraudulent activities.

“The SP wishes to assure the noise makers that the investigation into the Airbus SE bribery case in Ghana has been so thorough that it has even unearthed the suspected commission of other related crimes of impersonation as graduates of the University of Ghana, a civil servant, and forgeries in the application for the acquisition of a Ghanaian passport connect to this bribery case,” the Special Prosecutor revealed in a statement.

The SP’s statement maintained that it would hold guarantors of the Ghanaian passport as prima facie abettors of the impersonation and forgeries, as much as the guarantor who claimed falsely to be a civil servant.

Last week Interpol issued a red alert for the arrest for Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Adam Mahama for prosecution over his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.

He is being charged with “accepting a bribe to influence a public officer” and “acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private profit”.

Adam Mahama is facing up to 25 years in prison.

The red alert noted that “extradition will be sought upon the arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties.”

After backlash from a section of Ghanaians, the Police CID issued a statement to clarify that the alert was issued at the behest of the Special Prosecutor.

But the Special Prosecutor has slammed the Police CID describing its Press Release as needless.

Mr Amidu also added that he will not be used by any political party to fight corruption adding that crime will be treated as crime under his office.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor wishes to assure all Ghanaians that it cannot and will not be an instrument of any political party in its fight against corruption. Crime will always remain crime no matter whose ax is gored. It is better not to try to look into the eyes of the snake as the supporters of the four fugitives wanted for prosecution have made it their past time to do.”

Thorough Infractions

When the SP checked online at Joy FM later he saw a publication stating the fact of the issuance of the Red Notices by Interpol at the instance of this Office. The SP also learnt later and read online that a bunch of young, inexperienced, and unethical hovers were referring to the Red Notices as fake while at the stunt time heaping insults and attributing unwarranted motives to the person and character of the SP for doing his work as the Special Prosecutor to fight provable corruption. On 17. July 2020 it came to the notice of the SP that the Police/CID had unusually gone out of its way to issue a news release to the media dated 16. July 2019 on the —publication of Interpol Red Notice’ informing the public that the Red Notice was issued at the behest of this Office. This Office as an independent and active agency took the view that the publication made on its behalf was unusual, extraordinary, needless. and gratuitous as eve, Interpol Red Notice states in its content the law enforcement agency at whose behest it is issued. The SP is well known in this country and amongst the community of ethical lawyers and the senior judiciary as a person who had practiced the law ethically for upwards of forty years. Some of the unethical lawyers who were assaulting the person and character of the S P on the air waves are lawyers who are in their twenties and early thirties: they have not even yet cut their teeth at the Ghana liar. The SP refused to be drawn into the affray of turning law into politics as is the Its of those unethical and inexperienced lawyers with no or very limited distinguished court room practice vindicating their standing as lawyers in the Ghana Law Repot.. The SP wish. to assure Ghanaians that his Office will, despite all the manpower and structural resource constraints militating against its operations. continue to treat crime simply as crime in fulfilling his mandate of fighting corruption without fear or favour affection or ill will. The SP wishes to inform Ghanaians that his Office has conducted an independent investigation and gathered credible evidence for the steps it has taken so far. and will continue to take in the gluttonous Airbus SE (Ghana) bribery ease. The unwarranted fulminations or tantrums of an undistinguished former crown counsel in the UK who could not take silk there or other junior lawyers mean nothing to a former Ghanaian (longest served) Deputy Attorney General. Minister of the Interior. and Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana in terms of the appreciation of the criminal law and procedure of Ghana. Experienced practicing and distinguished lawyers cannot be found amongst those at the radio stations unethically touting ass hover to attract clients. Good and distinguished lawyers don’t tout. Why then nakedly follow a mad man who has snatched your dress while you are bathing? The bait intended to extract the strategy and tactics of this Office in the gluttonous Airbus SE (Ghana) corruption case fails woefully by dint of superior teaming. practice and experience! The SP wishes to assure the noise makers that the investigation into the Airbus SE bribery case in Ghana has been so thorough that it has even unearthed the suspected commission of other related crimes of impersonation as graduates of the University of Ghana, a civil servant, and forgeries in the application for the acquisition of a Ghanaian passport connect to this bribery case.

The unethical and touting lawyers ought to know better that the guarantors of the Ghanaian passport are prima facie abettors of the impersonation and forgeries, as much as the guarantor who claimed falsely to be a civil servant. The passport has relevance to documents employed in facilitating the Airbus SE (Ghana) bribery. The Office of the Special Prosecutor wishes to assure all Ghanaians that it cannot and will not be an instrument of any political party in its fight against corruption. Crime will always remain crime no matter whose ax is gored. It is better not to try to look into the eyes of the snake as the supporters of the four fugitives wanted for prosecution have made it their past time to do.