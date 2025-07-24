1 hour ago

Airlines operating at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have been urged to make prior refuelling arrangements with their service providers as Ghana faces a looming shortage of aviation fuel.

The advisory, issued as a precaution, is aimed at minimising operational delays and ensuring flight safety in the face of anticipated supply disruptions. Airlines have been encouraged to coordinate with fuel handlers ahead of arrival to avoid last-minute complications.

According to a report by Citi Newsroom, the fuel shortage is linked to ongoing supply challenges within the Joint User Hydrant Installation (JUHI) system at KIA. As a result, the airport’s two primary aviation fuel suppliers—TotalEnergies and Shell—have suspended refuelling services until further notice.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, affects all flights, including both scheduled services and ad-hoc or spot refuelling requests. This has raised concerns about potential delays and disruptions to airline operations in the coming days.

While the management of KIA has not yet issued an official statement or detailed contingency plans, sources say the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is engaging stakeholders to address the fuel supply issues and stabilise the situation.

Passengers and airline operators are advised to stay alert for updates as discussions continue to prevent further escalation of the situation.