Airlines operating into Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have been advised to make prior refuelling arrangements with their service providers, as Ghana braces for an expected shortage of aviation fuel.

This advisory comes amid growing concerns that fuel supply constraints could disrupt flight schedules if not addressed swiftly. The directive serves as a precautionary measure to minimising operational delays and ensure the safety of airline operations.

As part of the precaution, airlines are urged to coordinate with fuel handlers ahead of their arrival to avoid last-minute complications.

Sources from Citi News indicate that the shortage is due to supply challenges within the Joint User Hydrant Installation (JUHI) system at the airport. The two primary fuel suppliers at KIA, TotalEnergies and Shell have both suspended refuelling services indefinitely due to these constraints.

The suspension, effective immediately, affects both ad-hoc or spot flights and existing fuel orders. This situation has raised concerns about potential disruptions to scheduled airline operations.

At this time, Kotoka International Airport’s management has not issued an official statement or announced any measures to resolve the fuel supply shortage.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), which oversees the fuel supply and distribution at the airport, is actively engaging stakeholders to stabilise the situation and prevent further disruptions.