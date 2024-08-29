55 minutes ago

An employee of the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company, Auwal Dankode, has been hailed for his integrity after returning $10,000 found in a plane.

The worker at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, found the cash while cleaning the aircraft.

The incident was shared on social media by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makaman, who commended Dankode’s exemplary actions.

According to Zagazola, Dankode immediately reported the money to the airline company’s manager, which prompted a search to identify the rightful owner of the cash.

Zagazola noted that Dankode, who hails from Kode in Kano State, is known for his strong fear of God and honesty, traits that undoubtedly guided his decision to return the money.

“Auwal’s actions serve as a shining example of the positive impact that even small acts of kindness can have,” Zagazola wrote.



