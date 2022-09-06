4 hours ago

Chinese national and galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang's re-arrest after her deportation in December 2018 has dominated the news headlines for obvious reasons.

How she re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest has been the major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.

According to new details that have emerged, Huang opted to use Ghana's eastern land border to enter the country when she decided to return to continue her trade.

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, Aisha Huang returned to Ghana through the Togo border in January this year and upon her arrival acquired a Ghana card in February 2022 with a new name, Huang En.

The report added that sources confirmed that she always sneaked out of Ghana when she got intelligence about the possibility of an arrest.

Despite coming in through Afloa, Aisha made the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi her base from where she engaged in the business of selling mining materials. She was arrested with other accomplices at Ahodwo in Kumasi.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang, into custody.

This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.

The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.

The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer.

Based on the circumstance, the lead prosecutor, Chief Inspector Detective Frederick Sarpong, prayed to the court for an adjournment.

The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Aisha Huang arrested in deported from Ghana in 2018

Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).

Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.