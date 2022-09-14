5 minutes ago

A security analyst, Adam Bonaa, says it is needless for the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to explain “very clear and unambiguous language” spoken by the President.

Mr. Nkrumah has come under verbal attack following an attempt to clarify President Akufo-Addo’s comment that he did not know the galamsey businesswoman, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang was in the country.

Speaking on the Morning Starr with Lantam Papanko, Mr. Bonaa indicated that President Akufo-Addo did not speak in Swahili to warrant an interpretation from the Minister for Information.

The security analyst added that the President is seen as the smartest person in the country and therefore when he speaks no appointee can come out to say he/she is smarter than the President.

“I understood him the way he spoke and I believe the majority of Ghanaians understood the way the President spoke. There is a reason why he is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and by extension the President of the republic. It is assumed that he is the smartest gentleman of the land.

“Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is not the President of the republic, if he speaks for the President then he should have authored those comments for the President. But after the President has spoken in a very clear and unambiguous language you don’t come back and tell me that you understand the President better than the rest of us,” Mr. Bonaa indicated.

He continued: “Aisha Huang is here if she was repatriated or deported. She is here and that is material at this moment. And so I would have wanted Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to tell us whether Aisha Huang is here or she is not here. But, the evidence is clear that she is here and how long has she been present in this country? Those are the things we must know.”

Meanwhile, Chinese national Aisha Huang who re-appeared in court Wednesday, September 14, 2022, has pleaded not guilty to two charges at the Circuit Court in Accra.

The charges are engaging in the sale and purchases of minerals without a valid license and mining without license.

Aisha Huang, who appeared with three others, spoke through an interpreter.

EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah is currently considering her bail application.

Source: starrfm.com.gh