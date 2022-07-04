1 hour ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey spent the last six months of the 2021/2022 season at Dutch champions Ajax and wants to make his stay permamnent.

This follows his decision to leave Ajax for RB Leipzig for free last summer but things did not go as he wanted it.

Brian Brobbey's future is clear in a timely manner. RB Leipzig and Ajax Amsterdam have been haggling over an adequate fee for the 20-year-old center forward for weeks and have apparently come significantly closer.

The 'Bild' reports that talks are at an advanced stage and expects an agreement to be reached this week.

15 million euros base fee for Brobbey in the room. Ajax would thus meet Leipzig's transfer requirements. Only last summer did the Dutch U21 national player move from the canal city to the cup winners on a free transfer.

Brobbey, who publicly complained about his move, didn't get along at all with the Saxons and returned to Amsterdam on loan during the winter break. At Ajax, the 1.80 meter tall powerhouse worked again and scored seven goals in 13 appearances.