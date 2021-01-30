2 hours ago

Ajax want to raid Danish side FC Nordsjaelland again after doing so last summer with another Ghanaian player interesting the Dutch giants.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been the star man for the Danish side this season in the Danish Superligaen with several foreign clubs taking notice of the player's form.

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have been mentioned as a suitor for Kamaldeen, and now Ajax have apparently also entered the bidding for the talented youngster.

De Telegraaf and Voetbal International write on Saturday that Ajax have the 18-year-old offensive player in their sight as a replacement for Quincy Promes, who will probably move to Spartak Moscow.

According to reports, Ajax have been following Kamaldeen Sulemana for some time and are ready to make a concrete inquiry to FC Nordsjælland.

Ajax last summer picked up Mohammed Kudus from FC Nordsjælland, who - despite injuries - has aroused enthusiasm in the club, and therefore the Dutch are ready to trade with the Farum club again.

FC Nordsjælland are repordttedly demanding $ 10.5 million for Kamaldeen Sulemana who has been capped once by Ghana and is also a product of the Right to Dream Academy.