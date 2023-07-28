1 hour ago

Sven Mislintat, the Sporting Director of Ajax, has revealed that talented Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus may be departing the club this summer due to significant interest from several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton.

While informal offers for Kudus have been received, no official bids have been submitted by any of the interested clubs at this time.

Although Ajax would prefer to retain the highly skilled player, Mislintat understands that a transfer might be on the horizon, and the club is prepared to secure a suitable replacement if needed.

"We have had clubs that have informally inquired about him. I don't expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can change rapidly in the football world," Mislintat stated in an interview with Ajax Life.

Mislintat emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with the players throughout the transfer process, aiming for transparency and adhering to ethical principles.

The 22-year-old midfielder had a stellar season at Ajax, impressively netting 18 goals in all competitions and making a mark for Ghana during the 2022 World Cup.

Despite a minor ankle injury sustained during a pre-season session, potential suitors seem undeterred.

Earlier in April, Kudus declined a contract extension, and with two years remaining on his current deal, it is believed that his current salary may not be sufficient to retain him at the Dutch club.

As the transfer window progresses, the competition for Kudus's signature is expected to intensify, with Chelsea leading the way but facing strong competition from other Premier League clubs.