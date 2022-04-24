34 minutes ago

Members of the Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta Region have retained Mr Patrick Ahiabu as Presiding Member for another two-year term.

The election, saw all the eighteen members of the Assembly present going in favour of the longest-serving Assemblyman for Ave-Dakpa, who stood unopposed.

Mr Ahiabu was elected as an Assemblyman in 2002 and has since appeared in that position for five consecutive terms, representing 20 years.

Mr Peter Simon Ofosu, the District Chief Executive (DCE), during the exercise, called on all individuals to work towards achieving continuous progress for the district.

Mr Peter Nortsu - Kotoe, Member of Parliament for the area, invited members to assist the Presiding Member in the rightful discharge of his duties.

Mr Ahiabu, a farmer, expressed gratitude to members of the Assembly for reposing their trust in him for another term.

He pledged to keep working hard for growth and development.