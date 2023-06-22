3 hours ago

Okada riders in the Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta Region have declared a sit-down strike following the shooting of an Okada rider who also doubled as a mobile money agent by unknown assailants.

The incident, according to the Okada riders, has caused fear and panic among them, hence their decision to embark on the strike action.

In an interview with Citi News, convenor of the Concerned Okada Riders in the municipality, Edem Donkor, said they wanted an increased police presence in the municipality to control such criminal acts.

“We are scared. Two months ago, our colleague went missing and we only got to see a bone which was alleged to be his, but we know that is not true. We have not heard anything from him since then, so we need more police in the town.”

“We are all not working today. We need more police in the town so that people who are working will be safe in town. We also want the chiefs to do something about this,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline