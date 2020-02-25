42 minutes ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region, has described the incidence of fire outbreaks in the District last year as worrying.

The District recorded 22 domestic fire outbreaks and eleven road traffic crashes in 2019, as compared to eleven fire outbreaks and two road crashes in 2018.

Divisional Officer Grade ll (DOll) Simon Wardie, Akatsi South District Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview when GNA visited his office to discuss the growing rate of bushfires in the District.

He said the Command was poised to reduce the numbers through intensified fire safety education and enforcement of by-laws this year.

Mr Wardie also assured that his outfit would continue conducting inspections and fire audits on high-rise buildings, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and fuel stations, guest houses, educational institutions, private and government agencies in the District, aimed at reducing fire disasters.

He said educational campaigns would target market centres, churches, mosques and lorry parks and appealed to individuals to serve as fire safety volunteers in communities.

Mr Wardie called on traditional leaders and Assembly members to lead the campaign against fire outbreaks to protect life and property.

Checks by the GNA in the District revealed that access to houses in Akatsi during emergencies like fire disasters was a big challenge.

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South, cautioned against building without Assembly permit and charged officers from the Town and Country Planning Department of the Assembly to enforce the laws.

The DCE stated the Assembly's readiness to help the Fire Service reduce fire incidences in the District.

Source: peacefmonline.com