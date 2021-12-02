3 hours ago

Akhona Zennith Makalima from South Africa has replaced Namibia’s Nuusiku Vistoria Shangula Vistoria as Referee for Saturday’s FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier between Zambia and Ghana.

She will be assisted by compatriot Maneo Evodia Tau (Assistant Referee I), Polotso Jeanett Maapara from Lesotho (Assistant Referee II) and Seonyatseng Joyce from Botswana (Fourth Official).

Rusina Kuda Majo from Zimbabwe will serve as the Match Commissioner while Namibia’s Fransiska Katjaimo works as Referee Assessor. Collins Kabila from Zambia has also been appointed as COVID-19 Officer.

The Black Princesses will play Zambia in the first leg on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Nkoloma Stadium.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is slated for Costa Rica next year.