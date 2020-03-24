1 hour ago

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Edmund Agyekum, the Birim Central Municipal Commander for the Motor Transport and Traffic Unit (MTTU), has said the police would ensure that drivers in the municipality comply with the directives on transportation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

ASP Agyekum at a media briefing explained that the directives require that drivers keep hand sanitizers in their vehicles for passengers, clean surfaces of seats and door handles with disinfectant, provide Veronica buckets with tippy taps and soap at vantage points at the lorry parks to ensure drivers and passengers safety.

In a related development, Mr James Avoka, the Birim Central Municipal Health Director, cautioned the public against body grooming at the wayside salon.

He urged Ghanaians to adhere to the medical directives against the spread of the coronavirus which include sterilisation of equipment at the salon, the usage of hand sanitizers, gloves and covering the mouth and nose.

Mr Avoka gave the advice during a Municipal Security Council (MuSeC) and stakeholders meeting at Akim Oda.

Source: peacefmonline