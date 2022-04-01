22 minutes ago

StarTimes has announced the appointment of Mrs Akofa Banson as General Manager of StarTimes Ghana.

StarTimes in a statement said Mrs Akofa Banson is expected to lead the team to achieve set targets and drive new strategies in Ghana.

She joined StarTimes in 2016 as Head of Marketing, a position she has held until her promotion.

She is an experienced media executive with a career spanning over 20 years in media marketing, advertising, content acquisition and film production.

Akofa was named amongst the 50 most influential CMOs in Ghana 2019 and she is an associate member of the Chartered institute of marketing Ghana.

She started her career in 1999 as a marketing officer with TV3 Network Ltd. She later became General manager for Alpha Limousine where she led sales improvements to an enormous 200% increase.

Mrs Banson joined StarTimes from African Broadcast Network, where she worked as marketing manager for five years and General manager for four years.

Her appointment takes effect from April 1, 2022, taking over from Mr Felix Ahonzo who is moving on to pursue other interests after five years with StarTimes as COO.

"We are extremely excited to have someone with her experience to lead our team on an exciting new growth path, we believe she will add significant value in achieving our vision and objectives." the Executive Chairman, Mr. Techie said during a handing over ceremony on thursday.

StarTimes is a Pay Tv service provider with strong presence in Sub-Saharan Africa. StarTimes offers digital terrestrial television and satellite television services to its consumers.

With over 30million users in 30 African countries, StarTimes has become Africa’s leading Pay Tv service provider.