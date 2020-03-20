3 hours ago

A self-styled security analyst, Alhaji Ibrahim Irbard, has punched holes into the breakfast meeting organised by President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President on Thursday, March 19, 2020, invited the clergy to the seat of government, the Flagstaff House, to pray for God's intervention on the country in the face of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Criticizing the President's decision to extend invitations to only the Christian leaders, the Executive Director of Irbard Security Consult, said he did not know whether the Thursday morning's prayer was meant for the nation or for some selected individuals.

"Was the prayer this morning a national prayer or a selective one? I don’t see fair representation of all faiths. What went wrong?", Irbard quizzed.

He, however, commended the President for the national response to the fight against the coronavirus.

"However, I commend His Excellency for combining the mundane and the Divine in our national response to Corona. Well done Mr President", he praised.