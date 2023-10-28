40 minutes ago

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has assured that every home affected by flooding in the Volta and parts of the Eastern regions will receive the relief and support they need to recover from the disaster.

The assurance came during an inspection of relief items aimed at assisting those impacted by the controlled spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The relief items, which include toiletries, bags of rice and sugar, medications, plastic buckets with bowls, mattresses, canned foods, and drinking water, among other essentials, are intended to offer assistance to those adversely affected by the rising floodwaters.

During an inspection of the relief items on Friday, October 27, the Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyeman-Prempeh emphasised the organisation’s unwavering commitment to coordinate response efforts in managing the disaster.

He noted that, disasters do not discriminate based on tribe, political affiliation, or religion and urged unity and support for those affected by the harsh realities of climate change.

“NADMO will continue to carry out its mandate of coordinating all response efforts to manage disasters because when it strikes it doesn’t know ethnicity, political affiliation, or religion, so let’s unite and support our brothers and sisters who have been affected by this flooding situation as a result of the harsh realities of climate change,” he said.

Present at the brief ceremony were prominent officials, including the Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, the Deputy Director for NADMO, Seji Saji, District Chief Executive Officer (DCE), Osborn Divin Fenu and other high-profile dignitaries.

Fatimatu Abubakar, on her part, said government been deeply concerned about the safety of residents of the affected areas and as a matter of urgency has taken appropriate steps to safeguard their lives.

She said it is the reason government has established an Inter-Ministerial Committee to see to the proper coordination and provide timely response to the areas impacted by the floods.

Background

The flood, caused by the controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams, has led to significant challenges in the affected areas, including power cuts, infrastructure damage, and risks to residents’ lives.

It has affected access to communities as roads have been cut off, leaving commuters stranded, with others resorting to the use of boats and canoes which further endanger their lives.

The most affected communities are in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region where the Akosombo Dam is located, and in the North, Central and South Tongu districts in the Volta Region.

The spillage was necessitated by high inflows into the Akosombo reservoir, resulting in the water level exceeding its upper level.

It was to prevent the water from overtopping and compromising the integrity of the dam.