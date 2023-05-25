1 hour ago

Highlife musician Akosua Agyapong has called on Rex Omar to stop attacking her personally and focus on addressing transparency issues at the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

In a Graphic Showbiz report, she warned that she has secrets about him and will reveal them if he continues to attack her after Rex Omar came out to call Akosua Agyapong a lair over a claim that GHAMRO neglected Akwaboah during his illness, providing only a meagre amount of ¢250 for medicine.

“I want Rex Omar to know that I have a lot of secrets about him, and if I start talking, he cannot stay in Ghana.

“I said there is no transparency at Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), and if you don’t agree with me, the best thing is to prove me wrong and not attack my personality. Is Rex Omar’s name GHAMRO?" she said in the interview.

In addition, she warned Rex to stop attacking her personality and noted that he had once claimed that her actions were due to menopause.

“There was a time he told me that my actions are influenced by menopause, but such remarks are not relevant to the issues at hand. I need transparency about our welfare, and if you don’t have any better answer, attacking my personality is not right. Rex Omar, I have so many secrets about you, so stop attacking me,” she added.

On May 23, 2023, the chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, denied allegations made by Akosua Agyapong, regarding the late Kwadwo Akwaboah's medical treatment.

Rex Omar, in a Facebook post shared on May 22, 2023, vehemently refuted the allegations made by Akosua, calling them false and emphasizing that there is no record of such assistance in their welfare books.

“Akosua is the biggest liar! So why didn’t she speak about it until now that the man is dead? We have no such records in our welfare books. Kwadwo was a very proud man and will never say any such thing to anyone,” he wrote in a Facebook comment.

To clarify the situation, Rex Omar explained that Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior had only requested assistance from GHAMRO once, and when he did, GHAMRO Welfare led him to the hospital in their vehicle, where he met with his doctor.

Source: Ghanaweb