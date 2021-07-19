1 hour ago

The US$5 million allegation leveled against the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has been described by Akoto Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, as infantile and preposterous.

Making this known in a statement, Akoto Ampaw explained that Akwasi Afrifa’s claims stink of diabolism, particularly because his name was mentioned in the matter.

Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, who is a client of Akwasi Afrifa, took the latter to the General Legal Council in an attempt to retrieve his US$75,000 after paying US$100,000 to him to facilitate what he described as “ways and means” for him in a case.

Sensing that Afrifa will not be able to carry this out, Ogyeedom Obranu demanded a refund of his money, to which he was only given US$25,000 from the lawyer.

It was during his time before the GLC that the lawyer leveled the allegations of a supposed US$5 million against the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, one that the latter has since denied.

He added that it was from the traditional ruler that he had heard the claim from; explaining that the Chief Justice had agreed to ensure a favorable ruling in his case as long as the US$5 million could be paid to him and Akoto Ampaw, selected as a lawyer on the case.

On Monday, July 19, 2021, Akwasi Afrifa was interrogated by CID officers, following which he insisted to the media present that his claims are factual.

Reacting to all of these, Akoto Ampaw said that the claims are diabolical.

“Lawyer Afrifa must have his own diabolical reasons for trying to implicate me in this crazy judicial bribery scandal, which manifestly does not add up. That is his problem,” the statement said in part.

Parts of the statement by the celebrated Akoto Ampaw said:

“1. Some time at the end of July 2020, Ogyeedom came to see me at our offices at Kojo Thompson Road, Adabraka, Accra, with a request that he wanted me to take over the prosecution of his case in the Supreme Court. I indicated that it would be foolhardy on my part to take over a case before the Supreme Court that was to be heard in some two to three days’ time. I, therefore, urged him to still rely on his current legal team in the pending application and, if thereafter, he still wanted my professional services, I would be ready to hear him out.

“2. Sometime later, during the legal vacation, last year, Ogyeedom came back to consult with me, and, with much reluctance, I agreed to take up the brief, upon the very clear understanding that if he wanted me to take up the case because he thought I was politically connected or had friends within the judiciary, then he was at the wrong place, as I did not carry on my work as a lawyer by such dishonourable means. Indeed, I have had to make similar caveat to many potential clients when they seek my professional services, as, alas, these days, virtually everything seems to be for sale in our country and ethical standards have gone to the dogs. Fortunately, my junior, Nicholas Lenin Anane Agyei, was present in my office when I laid out this standard for my professional relationship with Ogyeedom, and he can testify to same.

“3. Eventually I agreed to take up the brief and filed notice of change of lawyer in the Supreme Court sometime in October. I have since been in the Supreme Court on a few occasions in respect of the matter to move an application to adduce new evidence in response to the Court’s grant of an earlier application by the appellant to adduce new evidence.

“On March 31, 2021, the Supreme Court granted our application by a four to one ruling. Incidentally, the Chief Justice, who, according to lawyer Afrifa’s yarn, wanted me to be engaged as a lawyer in the matter to facilitate an outcome favourable to my client, was the dissenting judge out of a panel of five. The records are there for anyone to access, including the media.”

