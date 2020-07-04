3 hours ago

Actor and TV presenter, Akwasi Boadi, also known as Akrobeto has added his voice to the ongoing condemnation of Akuapem Poloo, over a naked picture she posted on social media to wish her son a happy 7th birthday.

In a video sighted by Ghanaweb.com, Akrobeto who couldn’t hide his disappointment about the situation, asked Akuapem Poloo if she is the only single mother in Ghana, to go as extreme as stripping naked to wish her son well on his birthday.

Akrobeto wondered why people use social media to show nudity, when they could use it to do many other productive businesses.

He mentioned and gave thumbs up to actresses like Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Nadia Buari among others, for staying decent, and not using social media negatively, and advised Akuapem Poloo to emulate the lifestyle of these actresses to better her lot.

Akrobeto said, “What exactly are we looking for in this world? Social media that was created for good use, is this how we are messing up? If you want fame, is that what you have to do? Akuapem Poloo, what do you want from this world? Are you the only woman, who has a child out of wedlock? What fame at all do you want such that you have to do something like this? Look at Jackie Appiah, McBrown, Nadia Buari, look at how they dress, and they are more famous than you. What at all do people put such nakedness on social media for? Is this what shows that you have achieved a celebrity status?”

Recall that a few days ago, Rosemond Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo, threw Ghanaians into a state of shock, when she posted a naked picture of herself, squatting in front of his son who was celebrating his 7th birthday.

The viral picture received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians, and Child right organizations, who thought the picture was not only inappropriate and in bad taste, but also infringed on the right of the child to privacy. She later deleted the picture, and apologized to Ghanaians, saying the picture was an artistic impression.