6 hours ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Akrofuom in Obuasi Municipal District, in the Ashanti region, Dr Maurice Jonas Woode says his district has targeted planting over 30,000 trees in the district.

He has therefore urged stakeholders including churches and schools to get on board to help reach the target.

Dr Woode said this when he led the tree-planting exercise in the district last Friday.

“We are targeting planting over 30 000 trees in the district, but we are having a ceremonial to open it up so that places like churches, Schools, and communities will come and take the seedlings to plant wherever they are,” he said.

Dr Woode said planting trees prevented water bodies and forest reserves from being destroyed, adding that “When the last tree dies, the last man dies.”

He encouraged residents of the district to go for seedlings and plant in their homes.

“This Green Ghana policy has brought so many benefits in some places and when you look at three years ago that we planted those trees, and you see that it’s growing to become a shelter for some people,” he added.

Source: citifmonline