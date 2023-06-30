5 hours ago

Founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has expressed her disappointment in the residents of Assin North for voting against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the recent bye-election.

She criticized the voters for choosing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, and accused them of being ungrateful for all the developments brought by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the area.

In an interview, Akua Donkor stated: “They (the Assin North Constituents) have done a great misdeed to themselves by not voting for the NPP. You can’t challenge a government in power; it has the money. It says it would bring you development, but you are saying you don’t want it. You have harmed yourselves and future generations.”

She expressed her frustration at the reason given by the voters for their decision, saying, “What annoys me the most is the reason they gave. They were saying that the candidate of the NPP was not a voter there and that he would not vote for himself, so why should they vote for him?”

Akua Donkor further accused the residents of ingratitude, stating, “You (the Assin North residents) are not grateful for the roads this government has constructed for you. The government has commissioned more contractors, who have brought their machines out to construct more roads for you, but you rejected them because of your wickedness.”

The GFP leader also expressed concern about the choice of a candidate who is currently facing government prosecution.

“It is unfortunate that the people of Assin North voted for someone who is currently being prosecuted by the government,” she added.

Despite the setback in the bye-election, Akua Donkor confirmed that her political party, the Ghana Freedom Party, is still active and she plans to file her nomination to contest the 2024 elections.

“I am determined to continue my political journey and will be filing my nomination to contest the 2024 elections,” she asserted.