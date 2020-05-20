1 hour ago

The 60 rams together with some items were rejected by the Queen mother, Nana Obuo Nketiaa II

The Okuapehemea, Nana Obuo Nketiaa II, on Tuesday refused to accept appeals from highly regarded personalities from the government who led the new Okuapehene and the Abrewatia in a bid to seek unity.

As well, the Queen also rejected all the items brought to appease her anger including a total of 60 rams, cash, and assorted drinks from the entourage.

The resolute stance of the Okuapehemea in her opposition to the legitimacy of the newly installed Okuapehene still amazes the entire Okuapeman.

According to reliable sources at the Akuapem Traditional Council, the Presidency on Tuesday sent closest maternal royal relatives from Akyem and the top echelon of National Security, led by Nana Asante Bediatuo, to apologise to the Queen mother with the items to let go her opposition but she blatantly refused and rejected them.

According to reliable information, the Queen allegedly demanded 60 rams, cash, and other items to be appeased towards achieving unity in Okuapeman.

Hearing her request, traditional authorities and the family members of the new Okuapehene gathered her request to present to her on the agreed day, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

To their dismay, the Queen backtracked her earlier request rejecting all the highly respected persons followed by the Okuapehene and family with the truckload of the rams and the other items.

It is not clear what next is the Ohemea's action against the legality of the new Okuapehene.

After his installation and swearing-in as the new Okuapehene, Oseeadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, and his Elders have sought to patch all disjointed cords to bring back unity and harmony to Okuapeman.

Since 2015 after the demise of the late Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Addo Dankwa III, fierce litigation over who to succeed him ensued around the Ofori Kumah Stool.

While the Abrewatia of Sakyiabea Royal House, whose turn it was to nominate a successor to the stool, had nominated then Odehye Kwadwo Kesse (now Okuapehene) to the kingmakers, the Okuapehemea had unilaterally appointed her preferred candidate from the same Sakyiabea House and installed him as Chief.

Uncomfortable with the development, the Abrewatia, Madam Lily Nana Agyeman petitioned the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to ascertain whether or not it is the Okuapehemea who should nominate a candidate to the throne.

After three years of legal tussle, the Judicial Committee of the Regional House of Chiefs ruled that it is the Abrewatia of every Royal House who has the mandate to nominate a candidate to the Ofori Kumah Stool and not the Queen mother.

The Judicial Committee, therefore, annulled the Queen's choice and ordered him never to parade himself anywhere as Chief of Akuapem.

Following the judgement given, majority of the kingmakers of Akuapem, eight in number, went ahead to start traditional processes and installed Abrewatia's candidate, Kwadwo Kesse, as the next Okuapehene on Friday, May 1.

Subsequently on Sunday, May 3, the new Okuapehene was sworn-in, under the stool name Oseeadeyo Kwasi Akuffo II, in the presence of all personalities who matter in the Akuapem chieftaincy.

The title was subsequently amended to Oseeadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, since his great grandfather, Kwasi Akuffo ascended the throne on two separate occasions thus, making him both the first and second Kwasi Akuffo.

Source: Ghanaweb