Akuapem chief installation: Four arrested chiefs fined GH¢48,576

By Prince Antwi May 6, 2020

The Akropong Circuit Court has fined the four chiefs who flouted the law on public gathering and social distancing a total of GH¢48,576.

The four were arraigned on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, before the Akropong Circuit Court presided by Her Lordship Arit Nsemo.

The prosecutor, Detective Inspector Lukenan Sulemana, who briefed Ghanaweb said each of the four was fined 1,000 penalty unit each after pleading guilty of all counts.

He said their charges were failing to comply restrictions imposed as contrary to paragraph 1 subsection A of Executive Instrument 64 and Section six of the Restrictions of the Imposition Act 1012/2020.

The chiefs are Odehye Kofi Asiedu Adu-Mfum (57), Nana Semeshia Ohene Asah Krofah II (43), Ohene Nana Bennet Smith Opoku (55) and Nana Odi Asempa Krobea Asante (76).

There was a heavy security presence at the court premises.

However, According to Kasapafmonline.com, Lawyer Joseph Adakpaksa for the convicts pleaded for mitigation of sentence considering that only Eleven kingmakers were performing customary rites to install a chief but overwhelmed by the presence of onlookers, and the fact that the accused are old men.

The court presided over by Her Honour Arit Nsemo, therefore, applied the minimum sentence fining each of the accused persons 1012 penalty units which translates to Ghc12,144 in default serves a 4-year jail sentence.

Source: Ghanaweb

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