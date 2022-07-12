2 hours ago

The Akuapem North Constituency Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party has revoked the suspension of members who flouted the party’s constitutional provisions.

“This has become necessary because of the “COME BACK HOME’ programme initiated by the new

Constituency Executives aimed at not only reconciling the rank and file of the NPP family in the Constituency, but to mobilise all our arsenals for the great battle ahead of us in 2024,” the branch said in a statement.

The Executive Committee thus called on all party members “to bury their differences with a single purpose to retain power for the NPP to continue the forward march of Ghana’s prosperity journey.”

It also encouraged all party members to work even harder for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Find below the full statement

“We must always be guided by the timeless words of former President J. A. Kufuor that ‘it is better to be a messenger in government than a General Secretary in opposition’,” the statement added.

Source: citifmonline